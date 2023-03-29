Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Paul Hamilton Helo Operations [Image 12 of 12]

    Paul Hamilton Helo Operations

    ARABIAN SEA

    03.26.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230326-N-NH267-1077 ARABIAN SEA (March 26, 2023) Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Akos Polgar signals an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter, attached to the "Desert Hawks" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, to lift off the flight deck of the guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60), March 26, 2023, in the Arabian Sea. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

    Date Taken: 03.26.2023
    Date Posted: 03.31.2023 04:01
    VIRIN: 230326-N-NH257-1077
    Location: ARABIAN SEA
    This work, Paul Hamilton Helo Operations [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Elliot Schaudt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

