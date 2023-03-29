Paul Hamilton Helo Operations

230326-N-NH267-1025 ARABIAN SEA (March 26, 2023) Sailors unload cargo from an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter, attached to the "Desert Hawks" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, on the flight deck of the guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60), March 26, 2023, in the Arabian Sea. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

