230325-N-NH267-1181 ARABIAN SEA (March 25, 2023) Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Elvis Osemwengie inspects a fuel pump adapter as the guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) conducts a replenishment-at-sea with the dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Amelia Earhart (T-AKE 6), March 25, 2023, in the Arabian Sea. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

Date Taken: 03.25.2023 Date Posted: 03.31.2023 Location: ARABIAN SEA This work, USS Paul Hamilton RAS with USNS Amelia Earhart [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Elliot Schaudt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.