    Cobra Gold 23: opening ceremony [Image 3 of 10]

    Cobra Gold 23: opening ceremony

    THAILAND

    02.26.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    122nd Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Soldiers and Airmen with the Army and National Guard attend a humanitarian assistance disaster relief (HADR) table top exercise (TTX) as part of Exercise Cobra Gold Feb. 26, 2023, in Rayong province, Thailand. The TTX panel featured speakers from non-military international organizations such as the Center of Excellence in Disaster Management and Humanitarian Assistance, and the International Federation of the Red Cross. Cobra Gold, now in its 42nd year, is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the long-standing friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (COURTESY PHOTO)

