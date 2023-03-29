U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Nahiem Myrick, a cannoneer with Battalion Landing Team 2/4, 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepares to load M231 charge 2 into a M777 towed 155 mm howitzer during Exercise Cobra Gold 23 in Chantaburi province, Kingdom of Thailand, March 6, 2023. Cobra Gold, now in its 42nd year, is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the longstanding friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin G. Rivas)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2023 00:31
|Photo ID:
|7713379
|VIRIN:
|230306-M-GH531-1003
|Resolution:
|3785x2704
|Size:
|3.25 MB
|Location:
|CHANTABURI PROVINCE, TH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, BLT 24 Artillery Range during Cobra Gold 23 [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Kevin Rivas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
