BLT 24 Artillery Range during Cobra Gold 23

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Nahiem Myrick, a cannoneer with Battalion Landing Team 2/4, 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepares to load M231 charge 2 into a M777 towed 155 mm howitzer during Exercise Cobra Gold 23 in Chantaburi province, Kingdom of Thailand, March 6, 2023. Cobra Gold, now in its 42nd year, is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the longstanding friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin G. Rivas)

