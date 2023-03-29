Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BLT 24 Artillery Range during Cobra Gold 23 [Image 1 of 7]

    BLT 24 Artillery Range during Cobra Gold 23

    CHANTABURI PROVINCE, THAILAND

    03.06.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Rivas 

    13th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Nahiem Myrick, a cannoneer with Battalion Landing Team 2/4, 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepares to load M231 charge 2 into a M777 towed 155 mm howitzer during Exercise Cobra Gold 23 in Chantaburi province, Kingdom of Thailand, March 6, 2023. Cobra Gold, now in its 42nd year, is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the longstanding friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin G. Rivas)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2023
    Date Posted: 03.31.2023 00:31
    Photo ID: 7713379
    VIRIN: 230306-M-GH531-1003
    Resolution: 3785x2704
    Size: 3.25 MB
    Location: CHANTABURI PROVINCE, TH
    This work, BLT 24 Artillery Range during Cobra Gold 23 [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Kevin Rivas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    M777 Howitzer
    Cobra Gold
    13th MEU
    BLT 2/4
    Cobra Gold 23

