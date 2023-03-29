VMM 362 Conducts a Live Fire Range during Cobra Gold 23

A U.S. Marine with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 362 (Rein.), 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, fires an M240B machine gun during Exercise Cobra Gold 23 in Chantaburi province, Kingdom of Thailand, March 5, 2023. Cobra Gold, now in its 42nd year, is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the longstanding friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin G. Rivas)

