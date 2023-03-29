U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 362 (Rein.), 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepare to move to an objective during a live fire range during Exercise Cobra Gold 23 in Chantaburi province, Kingdom of Thailand, March 5, 2023. Cobra Gold, now in its 42nd year, is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the longstanding friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin G. Rivas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.05.2023 Date Posted: 03.31.2023 00:32 Photo ID: 7713374 VIRIN: 230305-M-GH531-1007 Resolution: 4330x3093 Size: 3.26 MB Location: CHANTABURI PROVINCE, TH Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VMM 362 Conducts a Live Fire Range during Cobra Gold 23 [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Kevin Rivas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.