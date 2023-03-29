U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 362 (Rein.), 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepare to move to an objective during a live fire range during Exercise Cobra Gold 23 in Chantaburi province, Kingdom of Thailand, March 5, 2023. Cobra Gold, now in its 42nd year, is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the longstanding friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin G. Rivas)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2023 00:32
|Photo ID:
|7713374
|VIRIN:
|230305-M-GH531-1007
|Resolution:
|4330x3093
|Size:
|3.26 MB
|Location:
|CHANTABURI PROVINCE, TH
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, VMM 362 Conducts a Live Fire Range during Cobra Gold 23 [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Kevin Rivas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
