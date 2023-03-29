Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMM 362 Conducts a Live Fire Range during Cobra Gold 23

    CHANTABURI PROVINCE, THAILAND

    03.05.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Rivas 

    13th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 362 (Rein.), 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepare to move to an objective during a live fire range during Exercise Cobra Gold 23 in Chantaburi province, Kingdom of Thailand, March 5, 2023. Cobra Gold, now in its 42nd year, is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the longstanding friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin G. Rivas)

