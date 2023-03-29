U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 2/4, 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, show Royal Thai Marines an explosion devise during a demolition range during Exercise Cobra Gold in Chantaburi province, Kingdom of Thailand, March 4, 2023. Cobra Gold, now in its 42nd year, is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the longstanding friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin G. Rivas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2023 Date Posted: 03.31.2023 00:32 Photo ID: 7713373 VIRIN: 230304-M-GH531-1189 Resolution: 5562x3973 Size: 3.37 MB Location: CHANTABURI PROVINCE, TH Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Combat Engineer Demo Range during Cobra Gold 23 [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Kevin Rivas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.