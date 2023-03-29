13th MEU MRF Freefall during Exercise SSang Yong 23

BANGHWADONG, Republic of South Korea (March 27, 2023) - A U.S. Marine with Maritime Raid Force, 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, gathers his parachute during Ssang Yong 2023. Celebrating the 70th anniversary of the U.S.-ROK Alliance, Ssang Yong 2023 strengthens the Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward the ROK’s combined defense of the Korean Peninsula and increasing the readiness of the U.S.-ROK Alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Austin Gillam)
