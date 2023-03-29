Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    13th MEU MRF Freefall during Exercise SSang Yong 23 [Image 9 of 9]

    13th MEU MRF Freefall during Exercise SSang Yong 23

    BANGHWADONG, SOUTH KOREA

    03.27.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Austin Gillam 

    13th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    BANGHWADONG, Republic of South Korea (March 27, 2023) - A U.S. Marine with Maritime Raid Force, 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, gathers his parachute during Ssang Yong 2023. Celebrating the 70th anniversary of the U.S.-ROK Alliance, Ssang Yong 2023 strengthens the Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward the ROK’s combined defense of the Korean Peninsula and increasing the readiness of the U.S.-ROK Alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Austin Gillam)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2023
    Date Posted: 03.31.2023 00:33
    Photo ID: 7713368
    VIRIN: 230327-M-HX884-1185
    Resolution: 4898x3265
    Size: 3 MB
    Location: BANGHWADONG, KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 13th MEU MRF Freefall during Exercise SSang Yong 23 [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Austin Gillam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Korea
    Allies
    13th MEU
    Freefall
    ROK Marines
    SSang Yong 23

