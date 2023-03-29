U.S. Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Caleb McNeil, 114th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency manager, scans the terrain in response to a simulated ground attack during the Lobo Trident readiness exercise at Volk Field Air National Guard Base near Camp Douglas, Wisconsin, March 28, 2023. Lobo Trident is a large-scale readiness exercise used to demonstrate the 114th Fighter Wing’s capability to support adaptive operations in a contested environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Luke Olson/Released)
