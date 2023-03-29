Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 Lobo Trident [Image 2 of 5]

    2023 Lobo Trident

    UNITED STATES

    03.29.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Luke Olson 

    114th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Veda Allen (left), 114th Security Forces Squadron security forces specialist and Senior Airman Colton Bultje, 114th Maintenance Squadron structural repair specialist, stand guard to protect assets during the Lobo Trident readiness exercise at Volk Field Air National Guard Base near Camp Douglas, Wisconsin, March 28, 2023. Lobo Trident is a large-scale readiness exercise used to demonstrate the 114th Fighter Wing’s capability to support adaptive operations in a contested environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Luke Olson/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.29.2023
    Date Posted: 03.30.2023 23:25
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 Lobo Trident [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Luke Olson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    South Dakota
    Sioux Falls
    SD
    114th Fighter Wing
    Joe Foss Field

