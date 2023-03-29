1st Lt. David Wiedrich, 114th Fighter Wing budget officer, discusses financial management contingency operations with Capt. Christen Bloomfield, 115th FW budget officer and Wing Inspection Team member, during the Lobo Trident readiness exercise at Volk Field Air National Guard Base near Camp Douglas, Wisconsin, March 28, 2023. Lobo Trident is a large-scale readiness exercise used to demonstrate the 114th Fighter Wing’s capability to support adaptive operations in a contested environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Luke Olson/Released)

