    Lobo Trident 2023 [Image 6 of 6]

    Lobo Trident 2023

    VOLK FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, WI, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jordan Hohenstein 

    114th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Gillian Watkins, left, personnel support of contingency operations specialists, 114th Fighter Wing, places contaminated gear into a plastic bag being held by U.S. Air National Guard Senior Airman Julia Maassen, right, personnel support of contingency operations specialists, during Lobo Trident on Volk Field Air National Guard Base near Camp Douglas, Wisconsin, March 30, 2023. Lobo Trident is a large-scale readiness exercise used to demonstrate the 114th Fighter Wing’s capability to support adaptive operations in a contested environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jordan M. Hohenstein)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2023
    Date Posted: 03.30.2023 22:46
    Photo ID: 7713154
    VIRIN: 230330-Z-FF222-1067
    Resolution: 3576x2384
    Size: 5.37 MB
    Location: VOLK FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, WI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lobo Trident 2023 [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Jordan Hohenstein, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Force
    South Dakota Air National Guard
    SDANG
    Large Scale Exercise
    114 Fighter Wing
    Lobo Trident

