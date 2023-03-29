Lobo Trident 2023

U.S. Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Gillian Watkins, left, personnel support of contingency operations specialists, 114th Fighter Wing, removes Mission Oriented Protective Posture (MOPP) gear from U.S. Air National Guard Senior Airman Julia Maassen, right, personnel support of contingency operations specialists, 114th Fighter Wing, during a simulated scud missile attack at Lobo Trident on Volk Field Air National Guard Base near Camp Douglas, Wisconsin, March 30, 2023. Lobo Trident is a large-scale readiness exercise used to demonstrate the 114th Fighter Wing’s capability to support adaptive operations in a contested environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jordan M. Hohenstein)

