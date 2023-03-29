U.S. Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Gillian Watkins, left, personnel support of contingency operations specialists, 114th Fighter Wing, places contaminated gear into a plastic bag being held by U.S. Air National Guard Senior Airman Julia Maassen, right, personnel support of contingency operations specialists, 114th Fighter Wing, during a simulated scud missile attack at Lobo Trident on Volk Field Air National Guard Base near Camp Douglas, Wisconsin, March 30, 2023. Lobo Trident is a large-scale readiness exercise used to demonstrate the 114th Fighter Wing’s capability to support adaptive operations in a contested environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jordan M. Hohenstein)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2023 Date Posted: 03.30.2023 22:46 Photo ID: 7713149 VIRIN: 230330-Z-FF222-1036 Resolution: 2552x1701 Size: 2.93 MB Location: VOLK FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, WI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lobo Trident 2023 [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Jordan Hohenstein, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.