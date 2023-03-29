U.S. Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Gillian Watkins, left, personnel support of contingency operations specialists, 114th Fighter Wing, places contaminated gear into a plastic bag being held by U.S. Air National Guard Senior Airman Julia Maassen, right, personnel support of contingency operations specialists, 114th Fighter Wing, during a simulated scud missile attack at Lobo Trident on Volk Field Air National Guard Base near Camp Douglas, Wisconsin, March 30, 2023. Lobo Trident is a large-scale readiness exercise used to demonstrate the 114th Fighter Wing’s capability to support adaptive operations in a contested environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jordan M. Hohenstein)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2023 22:46
|Photo ID:
|7713149
|VIRIN:
|230330-Z-FF222-1036
|Resolution:
|2552x1701
|Size:
|2.93 MB
|Location:
|VOLK FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, WI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lobo Trident 2023 [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Jordan Hohenstein, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
