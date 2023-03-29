USS Jefferson City pose for a command photo

NAVAL BASE GUAM (March 24, 2023) - The crew from the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Jefferson City (SSN 759), pose for a command photo, March 24. Jefferson City is capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. Jefferson City is assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron (CSS) 15. CSS-15 is responsible for providing training, material, and personnel readiness support to multiple Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine commands located at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam (U.S. Navy photo by MCSA Andrew McPeek)
|03.24.2023
|03.30.2023 22:27
|7713145
|230324-N-YQ428-1048
|6178x3475
|1.74 MB
|GU
|5
|0
