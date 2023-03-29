NAVAL BASE GUAM (March 24, 2023) - The crew from the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Jefferson City (SSN 759), pose for a command photo, March 24. Jefferson City is capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. Jefferson City is assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron (CSS) 15. CSS-15 is responsible for providing training, material, and personnel readiness support to multiple Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine commands located at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam (U.S. Navy photo by MCSA Andrew McPeek)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.24.2023 Date Posted: 03.30.2023 22:27 Photo ID: 7713145 VIRIN: 230324-N-YQ428-1048 Resolution: 6178x3475 Size: 1.74 MB Location: GU Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Jefferson City pose for a command photo, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.