U.S. Air Force Capt. Lindsay “MAD” Johnson, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration team commander and pilot, interacts with air show attendees at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 24, 2023. The air show was open to the public as a way to connect the base and local community while also highlighting the mission and capabilities of the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Stephens)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2023 21:27
|Photo ID:
|7713097
|VIRIN:
|230324-F-XZ889-1016
|Resolution:
|5322x3541
|Size:
|10.51 MB
|Location:
|AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Thunder and Lightning over Arizona Air Show 2023 [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Alex Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
