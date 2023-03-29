Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thunder and Lightning over Arizona Air Show 2023 [Image 5 of 7]

    Thunder and Lightning over Arizona Air Show 2023

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Stephens 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Lindsay “MAD” Johnson, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration team commander and pilot, interacts with air show attendees at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 24, 2023. The air show was open to the public as a way to connect the base and local community while also highlighting the mission and capabilities of the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Stephens)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2023
    Date Posted: 03.30.2023 21:27
    Photo ID: 7713094
    VIRIN: 230324-F-XZ889-1020
    Resolution: 5822x3874
    Size: 11.04 MB
    Location: AZ, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thunder and Lightning over Arizona Air Show 2023 [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Alex Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    A-10
    recruiting
    Airshows
    Demo team
    Demo Practice

