    Thunder and Lightning over Arizona Air Show 2023 [Image 3 of 7]

    Thunder and Lightning over Arizona Air Show 2023

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Stephens 

    355th Wing

    Air show attendees watch a performer fly during the 2023 Thunder and Lightning over Arizona Air Show at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 26, 2023. Thunder and Lightning over Arizona is an open house airshow for community members to be involved with and learn about the mission at DM. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Stephens)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thunder and Lightning over Arizona Air Show 2023 [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Alex Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    A-10
    recruiting
    Airshows
    Demo team
    Demo Practice

