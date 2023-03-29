Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SHARP Airborne Jump [Image 49 of 51]

    SHARP Airborne Jump

    UNITED STATES

    03.30.2023

    Photo by Spc. Vincent Levelev 

    82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade

    Providers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division conduct a UH-60 jump on Fort Bragg, NC, March 30, 2022. The jump serves to bring awareness to the Army's SHARP program. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Vincent Levelev)

    Date Taken: 03.30.2023
    Date Posted: 03.30.2023 21:37
    Photo ID: 7713085
    VIRIN: 230330-A-ID763-524
    Resolution: 7952x5304
    Size: 49.6 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, SHARP Airborne Jump [Image 51 of 51], by SPC Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    82nd Airborne Division
    SHARP
    UH60
    Be all you can be
    AATW

