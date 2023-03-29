Makin Island ROK Navy CPR 53 Visit

Col. Samuel Meyer, commanding officer of 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), top left, Capt. Andria Slough, executive officer of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), bottom center, and Capt. Justin Kubu, commodore of Amphibious Squadron (CPR) 7, top right, converse with Republic of Korea key leaders Gen. Sung Gewn Im, First Republic of Korea (ROK) Marine Division Commander, top center, and Republic of Korea navy Capt. Tae Yeol Kim, commodore of CPR 53, bottom right, aboard Makin Island, for Operation Ssang Yong 2023 (SY23), March 27. SY23 is a U.S./ROK joint landing drill to strengthen the alliance’s combat readiness, ensure tailored capabilities for defense, and improve interoperability to protect peace by strength. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of USS Makin Island and amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joshua Martinez)

