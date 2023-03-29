Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Makin Island ROK Navy CPR 53 Visit [Image 1 of 3]

    Makin Island ROK Navy CPR 53 Visit

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.27.2023

    Photo by Seaman Joshua Martinez 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    Capt. Justin Kubu, commodore of Amphibious Squadron (CPR) 7, right, speaks with Maj. Gen. Sung Gewn Im, First Republic of Korea (ROK) Marine Division Commander, during a key leader engagement for Operation Ssang Yong 2023 (SY23), March 27. SY23 is a U.S./ROK joint landing drill to strengthen the alliance’s combat readiness, ensure tailored capabilities for defense, and improve interoperability to protect peace by strength. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of USS Makin Island and amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joshua Martinez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2023
    Date Posted: 03.30.2023 20:44
    Photo ID: 7713007
    VIRIN: 230327-N-EI127-1064
    Resolution: 4499x2999
    Size: 852.06 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Makin Island ROK Navy CPR 53 Visit [Image 3 of 3], by SN Joshua Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ROK navy
    Key Leaders
    MKI
    Ssang Yong 2023

