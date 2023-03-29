Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    W.Va. Guard hosts Peruvian State Partnership Program delegation [Image 3 of 3]

    W.Va. Guard hosts Peruvian State Partnership Program delegation

    FAYETTEVILLE, WV, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2018

    Photo by Edwin Wriston 

    West Virginia National Guard

    Members of the West Virginia National Guard pose for a group photo with a delegation from the Peruvian Armed Forces as part of a State Partnership Program swift water rescue training event held in the New River Gorge, Fayetteville, West Virginia, on August 14, 2018. (Army National Guard photo by Edwin L. Wriston)

