Members of the West Virginia National Guard pose for a group photo with a delegation from the Peruvian Armed Forces as part of a State Partnership Program swift water rescue training event held in the New River Gorge, Fayetteville, West Virginia, on August 14, 2018. (Army National Guard photo by Edwin L. Wriston)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2018 Date Posted: 03.30.2023 20:00 Photo ID: 7712994 VIRIN: 180814-Z-FC129-1020 Resolution: 1425x2100 Size: 3.29 MB Location: FAYETTEVILLE, WV, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, W.Va. Guard hosts Peruvian State Partnership Program delegation [Image 3 of 3], by Edwin Wriston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.