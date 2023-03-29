Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    W.Va. Guard hosts Peruvian delegation for State Partnership Program Key Leader Engagement [Image 2 of 3]

    W.Va. Guard hosts Peruvian delegation for State Partnership Program Key Leader Engagement

    CHARLESTON, WV, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2022

    Photo by Edwin Wriston 

    West Virginia National Guard

    Members of the West Virginia National Guard pose for a group photo in front of the West Virginia Governor's Mansion with a delegation of Peruvian armed forces senior leaders during a State Partnership Program Key Leader Engagement in Charleston West Virginia, on August 30, 2022. (Army National Guard photo by Edwin L. Wriston)

