W.Va. Guard hosts Peruvian delegation for State Partnership Program Key Leader Engagement

Members of the West Virginia National Guard pose for a group photo in front of the West Virginia Governor's Mansion with a delegation of Peruvian armed forces senior leaders during a State Partnership Program Key Leader Engagement in Charleston West Virginia, on August 30, 2022. (Army National Guard photo by Edwin L. Wriston)
|08.30.2022
|03.30.2023 20:00
|7712982
|220830-Z-FC129-2120
|2502x3128
|5.06 MB
|CHARLESTON, WV, US
|3
|0
