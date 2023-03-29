Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Staff Sergeants Stansbery and Stone have both been promoted to the rank of Sergeant First Class

    PYEONGTAEK, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    03.30.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Alex Estrada 

    1st Signal Brigade

    At the Communication Center today, members of the 1st Signal Brigade participated in a promotion ceremony. Staff Sergeants Stansbery and Stone have both been promoted to the rank of Sergeant First Class.


    Photo by Sgt Alex Estrada Public Affairs Office,1st Signal Brigade.

    Date Taken: 03.30.2023
    Date Posted: 03.30.2023 19:55
    VIRIN: 230330-A-EV716-371
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, 26, KR
    TAGS

    8th army
    1st signal brigade
    signal brigade
    1tsb
    1 signal brigade

