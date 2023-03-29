Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    8th Army Command Sgt. Major Cobb visit 1st Signal Brigade [Image 5 of 5]

    8th Army Command Sgt. Major Cobb visit 1st Signal Brigade

    PYEONGTAEK, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    03.09.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Alex Estrada 

    1st Signal Brigade

    8th Army Command Sgt. Major Cobb and other MSC Command Sergeants Major toured the new Communication Center and conducted their monthly touch point.

    U.S. Army Photo by: Sgt. Alex Estrada

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2023
    Date Posted: 03.30.2023 19:21
    Photo ID: 7712900
    VIRIN: 230309-A-EV716-031
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 704.38 KB
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, 26, KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 8th Army Command Sgt. Major Cobb visit 1st Signal Brigade [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Alex Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    8th army
    1st signal brigade
    signal brigade
    1tsb
    1 signal brigade

