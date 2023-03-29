8th Army Command Sgt. Major Cobb and other MSC Command Sergeants Major toured the new Communication Center and conducted their monthly touch point.
U.S. Army Photo by: Sgt. Alex Estrada
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2023 19:21
|Photo ID:
|7712898
|VIRIN:
|230309-A-EV716-999
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|843.22 KB
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK, 26, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 8th Army Command Sgt. Major Cobb visit 1st Signal Brigade [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Alex Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT