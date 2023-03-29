TAMC Mother Baby Unit (5B2) staff were presented with command coins for their dedication to their craft, duty and commitment to patients over the weekend.
(pictured from left): Lt. Col. Erika Jaramillo, Capt. Erin Arnebeck, Capt. Tessa Parsley, Capt. Ashtin Brandon, and Command Sgt. Maj. John Contreras.
Date Taken:
|03.18.2023
Date Posted:
|03.30.2023 18:50
Photo ID:
|7712884
VIRIN:
|230318-D-HQ507-531
|Resolution:
|1080x809
|Size:
|132.23 KB
Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tripler Army Medical Center Mother Baby Unit staff receive command coins, by Hugh Fleming, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
