    Tripler Army Medical Center Mother Baby Unit staff receive command coins

    Tripler Army Medical Center Mother Baby Unit staff receive command coins

    HI, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2023

    Photo by Hugh Fleming 

    Tripler Army Medical Center

    TAMC Mother Baby Unit (5B2) staff were presented with command coins for their dedication to their craft, duty and commitment to patients over the weekend.
    (pictured from left): Lt. Col. Erika Jaramillo, Capt. Erin Arnebeck, Capt. Tessa Parsley, Capt. Ashtin Brandon, and Command Sgt. Maj. John Contreras.

