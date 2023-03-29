The Mercury Brigade goes for a run

On the morning of March 7, 2023, all units from the 1st Signal Brigade assembled together to go on an early morning run. Nothing is better than getting the whole team together, and showing the pride of the Mercury Brigade.



U.S. Army Photo by: Sgt. Alex Estrada

