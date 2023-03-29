U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Laura Lenderman, Headquarters U.S. Transportation Command director of Operations, Headquarters Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command’s Debbie Harvey-Davis, deputy director for Strategy and Plans, Brianna Schneider, human resource specialist, and (above) Brenda Short, deputy director for Resource Management 599th Transportation Brigade participated in a Women’s History Month panel at Scott Air Force Base and virtually March 29, 2023 as part of the month-long celebration of women’s achievements and contributions to our nation. (U.S. Army photo by Kimberly Spinner)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.1680
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2023 17:35
|Photo ID:
|7712759
|VIRIN:
|230329-A-NN160-018
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|5.23 MB
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SDDC and USTRANSCOM women serve and shape the future of our joint force, by Kimberly Spinner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
SDDC, USTRANSCOM women serve, shape the future of our joint force
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT