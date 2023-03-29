Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SDDC and USTRANSCOM women serve and shape the future of our joint force

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    Photo by Kimberly Spinner 

    Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Laura Lenderman, Headquarters U.S. Transportation Command director of Operations, Headquarters Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command’s Debbie Harvey-Davis, deputy director for Strategy and Plans, Brianna Schneider, human resource specialist, and (above) Brenda Short, deputy director for Resource Management 599th Transportation Brigade participated in a Women’s History Month panel at Scott Air Force Base and virtually March 29, 2023 as part of the month-long celebration of women’s achievements and contributions to our nation. (U.S. Army photo by Kimberly Spinner)

    Date Taken: 03.06.1680
    Date Posted: 03.30.2023 17:35
    Photo ID: 7712759
    VIRIN: 230329-A-NN160-018
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 5.23 MB
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SDDC and USTRANSCOM women serve and shape the future of our joint force, by Kimberly Spinner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SDDC, USTRANSCOM women serve, shape the future of our joint force

    TAGS

    SDDC
    Women's History Month
    AMC
    U.S. Army
    USTRANSCOM

