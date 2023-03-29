USCGC Northland's (WMEC 904) crew pulls into home port in Portsmouth, Virginia, March 30, 2023. Northland returned home following a 62-day Florida Straits and Windward Passage patrol. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Melissa Leake)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2023 16:48
|Photo ID:
|7712711
|VIRIN:
|230330-G-BX086-224
|Resolution:
|1024x768
|Size:
|215.46 KB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USCGC Northland returns home following 62-day Florida Straits and Windward Passage patrol, by SCPO Melissa Leake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT