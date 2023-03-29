Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Surgeon General visits Luke AFB [Image 2 of 4]

    Air Force Surgeon General visits Luke AFB

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Robert Miller, Surgeon General of the Air Force, speaks with Col. Nathan Schwarmburger, 56th Medical Group commander, during a base visit March 28, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Miller was given a tour of Luke AFB and the 56th MDG, and was given the chance to speak with 56th MDG Airmen at their respective departments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright)

    Date Taken: 03.28.2023
    Date Posted: 03.30.2023 16:36
    Photo ID: 7712684
    VIRIN: 230328-F-VE235-1297
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.99 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 
    This work, Air Force Surgeon General visits Luke AFB [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Jakob Hambright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Luke AFB
    Surgeon General
    56th Fighter Wing
    DV Visit

