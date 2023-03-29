The crew of the USCGC Northland (WMEC 904) returned to their home port, March 30, 2023, in Portsmouth, Virginia. Northland's crew patrolled the Florida Straits and Windward Passage for a 62-day maritime safety and security patrol. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Melissa Leake)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2023 16:13
|Photo ID:
|7712581
|VIRIN:
|230330-G-G0100-1001
|Resolution:
|1024x768
|Size:
|204.78 KB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, USCGC Northland returns home following 62-day Florida Straits and Windward Pass patrol, by SCPO Melissa Leake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT