    USCGC Northland returns home following 62-day Florida Straits and Windward Pass patrol

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2023

    Photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Melissa Leake 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    The crew of the USCGC Northland (WMEC 904) returned to their home port, March 30, 2023, in Portsmouth, Virginia. Northland's crew patrolled the Florida Straits and Windward Passage for a 62-day maritime safety and security patrol. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Melissa Leake)

    Date Taken: 03.30.2023
    This work, USCGC Northland returns home following 62-day Florida Straits and Windward Pass patrol, by SCPO Melissa Leake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCGC Northland

