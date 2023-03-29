Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pentagon Press Briefing [Image 1 of 4]

    Pentagon Press Briefing

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. John Wright 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Pentagon Press Secretary U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder conducts a press briefing at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., March 30, 2023. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. John Wright)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2023
    Date Posted: 03.30.2023 15:59
    Photo ID: 7712564
    VIRIN: 230330-D-KY598-2015
    Resolution: 4926x3902
    Size: 9.39 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pentagon Press Briefing [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt John Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pentagon Press Briefing
    Pentagon Press Briefing
    Pentagon Press Briefing
    Pentagon Press Briefing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DoD
    Pentagon
    press brief
    Pentagon Press Secretary

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT