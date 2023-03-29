Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    TYRRHENIAN SEA

    03.24.2023

    Photo by Seaman Christopher Spaulding 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    230324-N-OX847-1422 TYRRHENIAN SEA (March 24, 2023) Capt. Dave Pollard, commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), speaks with U.S. Army Gen. Christopher Cavoli, Supreme Allied Commander Europe and commander, U.S. European Command, March 24, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Spaulding)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Supreme Allied Commander Europe, Commander, U.S. European Command embarks George H.W. Bush

