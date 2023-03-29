230324-N-OX847-1357 TYRRHENIAN SEA (March 24, 2023) U.S. Army Gen. Christopher Cavoli, Supreme Allied Commander Europe and commander, U.S. European Command, addresses the crew aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) from the bridge, March 24, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Spaulding)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2023 16:01
|Photo ID:
|7712561
|VIRIN:
|230324-N-OX847-1357
|Resolution:
|2718x3805
|Size:
|962.59 KB
|Location:
|TYRRHENIAN SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 5 of 5], by SN Christopher Spaulding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Supreme Allied Commander Europe, Commander, U.S. European Command embarks George H.W. Bush
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT