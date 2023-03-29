230324-N-OX847-1182 TYRRHENIAN SEA (March 24, 2023) TYRRHENIAN SEA (March, 24, 2023) Lt. Cmdr. Russell Huff, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 maintenance officer, talks with Capt. Alex Hampton, commander, CVW-7, U.S. Army Gen. Christopher Cavoli, commander, Supreme Allied Commander Europe and commander, U.S. European Command, center, and Adm. Stuart Munsch, commander Allied Joint Force Command Naples and commander, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and Vice Adm. Thomas Ishee, commander, Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO and commander, U.S. Sixth Fleet, aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), March 24, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Spaulding)

