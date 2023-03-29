Retired Lt. Col. Kathy La Sauce visits JB Charleston

Retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kathy La Sauce speaks to Airmen at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, March 29, 2023. La Sauce was the first woman to pilot the C-141 Starlifter, the first woman aircraft commander at Norton Air Force Base, California, and a part of the first class of women graduates from Williams Air Force Base, Arizona. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sara Jenkins)
