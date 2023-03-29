U.S. Airmen listen to retired Lt. Col. Kathy La Sauce speak about her life and military career at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, March 29, 2023. La Sauce was the first woman to pilot the C-141 Starlifter, the first woman aircraft commander at Norton Air Force Base, California, and a part of the first class of women graduates from Williams Air Force Base, Arizona. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sara Jenkins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.29.2023 Date Posted: 03.30.2023 12:45 Photo ID: 7711953 VIRIN: 230329-F-CP533-1006 Resolution: 7304x4565 Size: 12.67 MB Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Retired Lt. Col. Kathy La Sauce visits JB Charleston [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Sara Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.