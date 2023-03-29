Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Retired Lt. Col. Kathy La Sauce visits JB Charleston [Image 2 of 3]

    Retired Lt. Col. Kathy La Sauce visits JB Charleston

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Sara Jenkins 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen listen to retired Lt. Col. Kathy La Sauce speak about her life and military career at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, March 29, 2023. La Sauce was the first woman to pilot the C-141 Starlifter, the first woman aircraft commander at Norton Air Force Base, California, and a part of the first class of women graduates from Williams Air Force Base, Arizona. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sara Jenkins)

    This work, Retired Lt. Col. Kathy La Sauce visits JB Charleston [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Sara Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Women's History Month
    Air Force

