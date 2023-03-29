Retired Lt. Col. Kathy La Sauce visits JB Charleston

U.S. Airmen listen to retired Lt. Col. Kathy La Sauce speak about her life and military career at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, March 29, 2023. La Sauce was the first woman to pilot the C-141 Starlifter, the first woman aircraft commander at Norton Air Force Base, California, and a part of the first class of women graduates from Williams Air Force Base, Arizona. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sara Jenkins)
Date Taken:
|03.29.2023
Date Posted:
|03.30.2023 12:45
Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
