U.S. Airmen listen to retired Lt. Col. Kathy La Sauce speak about her life and military career at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, March 29, 2023. La Sauce was at JB Charleston in recognition of Women’s History Month, and to speak to Airmen about her life and breaking barriers for women. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sara Jenkins)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2023 12:45
|Photo ID:
|7711952
|VIRIN:
|230329-F-CP533-1008
|Resolution:
|7212x4508
|Size:
|12.64 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Retired Lt. Col. Kathy La Sauce visits JB Charleston [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Sara Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
