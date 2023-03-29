Retired Lt. Col. Kathy La Sauce visits JB Charleston

U.S. Airmen listen to retired Lt. Col. Kathy La Sauce speak about her life and military career at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, March 29, 2023. La Sauce was at JB Charleston in recognition of Women’s History Month, and to speak to Airmen about her life and breaking barriers for women. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sara Jenkins)

Date Taken: 03.29.2023
Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US