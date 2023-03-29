Naval Museum hosts a ceremony as part of National Vietnam War Veterans Day event onboard Naval Station Norfolk

Norfolk, Va. (March 29, 2023) Rear Admiral Kimberly Waltz, Deputy Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic, provides remarks during a ceremony onboard Naval Station Norfolk to commemorate National Vietnam War Veterans Day to distinguished visitors and guests. John Pentangelo, Museum Director at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum also provided remarks, along with Mr. Ray Weber, a U.S. Navy Vietnam War Veteran. The brief event was in support of NAVADMIN 076/23 which directed command-centric execution of a coordinated Navy-wide National Vietnam War Veterans Day commemoration. U.S. Navy advisors first arrived in South Vietnam in late 1954 to provide material support and training for the Republic of Vietnam Navy. As conflicts in the country continued to mount in the early 1960s, so did the efforts of the U.S. Navy. A total of 1.842 million Sailors served in Southeast Asia during the Vietnam War. The Navy suffered a loss of 1,361 Sailors killed and 4,178 wounded during the conflict. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

