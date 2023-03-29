Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hotel Company Night Movement Course [Image 5 of 5]

    Hotel Company Night Movement Course

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Jacqueline Kliewer 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, navigate through the night movement courses during Basic Warrior Training on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., March 29, 2023. During BWT, recruits learn the basics of combat survival and advanced rifle squad operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacqueline Kliewer)

