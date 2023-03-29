Hotel Company Night Movement Course

Recruits with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, navigate through the night movement courses during Basic Warrior Training on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., March 29, 2023. During BWT, recruits learn the basics of combat survival and advanced rifle squad operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacqueline Kliewer)

