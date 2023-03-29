Victim advocate volunteers from the 139th Airlift Wing, Missouri Air National Guard, pose for a photo at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, March 30, 2023. The wing has multiple victim advocates who can help victims of sexual assault get the resources they need. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Michael Crane)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2023 Date Posted: 03.30.2023 11:22 Photo ID: 7711705 VIRIN: 230330-Z-UP142-0009 Resolution: 5457x3631 Size: 800.06 KB Location: SAINT JOSEPH, MO, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Victim advocate volunteers [Image 2 of 2], by Michael Crane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.