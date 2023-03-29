Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SAINT JOSEPH, MO, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2023

    Photo by Michael Crane 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Victim advocate volunteers from the 139th Airlift Wing, Missouri Air National Guard, pose for a photo at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, March 30, 2023. The wing has multiple victim advocates who can help victims of sexual assault get the resources they need. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Michael Crane)

    This work, Victim advocate volunteers [Image 2 of 2], by Michael Crane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    139th Resiliency Center
