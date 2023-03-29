Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    139th Resiliency Center [Image 1 of 2]

    139th Resiliency Center

    SAINT JOSEPH, MO, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2023

    Photo by Michael Crane 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Members of the 139th Resiliency Center pose for a photo at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, March 30, 2023. The 139th Resiliency Center exists to provide resources to promote resilience in the face of military and personal life stressors for the Airman and their families during peacetime and upon mobilization. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Michael Crane)

    Date Taken: 03.30.2023
    Date Posted: 03.30.2023 11:22
    Photo ID: 7711703
    VIRIN: 230330-Z-UP142-0003
    Resolution: 5220x3473
    Size: 844.09 KB
    Location: SAINT JOSEPH, MO, US
