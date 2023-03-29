Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Civil Affairs Assessment and Selection PT Test [Image 15 of 15]

    Civil Affairs Assessment and Selection PT Test

    CAMP MACKALL, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2023

    Photo by K. Kassens 

    United States Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School

    Civil Affairs candidates, from the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School, take part in a two-mile-run during an Army Physical Fitness Test as part of the Civil Affairs Assessment and Selection course at Camp Mackall, North Carolina February 1, 2023. The course assessed candidates for trainability and suitability to attend the Civil Affairs Team Leader or the Civil Affairs Noncommissioned Officer pathway and allowed the Civil Affairs Proponent to select candidates for attributes and competencies required to be a member of a Civil Affairs Team. (U.S.Army photo by K. Kassens)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2023
    Date Posted: 03.30.2023 09:58
    Photo ID: 7711425
    VIRIN: 230201-A-OP908-660
    Resolution: 3600x2477
    Size: 5.2 MB
    Location: CAMP MACKALL, NC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Civil Affairs Assessment and Selection PT Test [Image 15 of 15], by K. Kassens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PT Test
    USASOC
    SWCS
    Civil Affairs
    CAAS
    goarmysof

