Civil Affairs Assessment and Selection PT Test

A Civil Affairs candidate, from the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School, takes part in a two-mile-run during an Army Physical Fitness Test as part of the Civil Affairs Assessment and Selection course at Camp Mackall, North Carolina February 1, 2023. The course assessed candidates for trainability and suitability to attend the Civil Affairs Team Leader or the Civil Affairs Noncommissioned Officer pathway and allowed the Civil Affairs Proponent to select candidates for attributes and competencies required to be a member of a Civil Affairs Team. (U.S.Army photo by K. Kassens)

Date Taken: 02.01.2023 Date Posted: 03.30.2023 Location: CAMP MACKALL, NC, US