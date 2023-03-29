Hangar Bay SFR

Aviation Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Inza Diomande, from Ivory Coast, passes a power distribution panel (PDP) to Aviation Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class McClendon Waters, from Tallahassee, Florida, both attached to the “Ragin’ Bulls” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 37, in the hangar bay of the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), March 26, 2023. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean executing its Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX), an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. As the first-in-class ship of Ford-class aircraft carriers, CVN 78 represents a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jennifer A. Newsome)

