    Hangar Bay SFR [Image 3 of 5]

    Hangar Bay SFR

    UNITED STATES

    03.26.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Aviation Structural Mechanic (Safety Equipment) 3rd Class Kaylen Hughes, from Memphis, Tennessee, assigned to the “Blacklions” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 213, takes inventory of a tool box, in the hangar bay of the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), March 26, 2023. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean executing its Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX), an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. As the first-in-class ship of Ford-class aircraft carriers, CVN 78 represents a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jennifer A. Newsome)

    VIRIN: 230326-N-SK336-1030
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hangar Bay SFR [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

