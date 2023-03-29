Hangar Bay SFR

Aviation Structural Mechanic (Safety Equipment) 3rd Class Damon Dominguez, from El Paso, Texas, assigned to the “Ragin’ Bulls” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 37, tests the fire bottle of an F/A-18E Super Hornet, in the hangar bay of the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), March 26, 2023. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean executing its Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX), an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. As the first-in-class ship of Ford-class aircraft carriers, CVN 78 represents a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jennifer A. Newsome)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2023 08:30
|Photo ID:
|7711266
|VIRIN:
|230326-N-SK336-1056
|Resolution:
|3648x5472
|Size:
|929.9 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
